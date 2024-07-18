Wigan among places where homeowners most likely to have seen property value rise

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wigan has been named among the top 10 places in England where house prices have increased over the first half of 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An estimated 15m UK homes have increased in value by more than one per cent in the first half of 2024, adding £2,400 typically to their value, property website Zoopla said.

While around just under seven million homes have also seen their value fall by at least one per cent in the same period, this is half of the 14m figure recorded in the second half of 2023, in signs that house prices have been picking up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

House prices increased in Wigan

Homeowners in Oldham, Wakefield and Durham were most likely to have seen the value of their homes increase in value by one per cent or more since the start of 2024, Zoopla calculated.

Wigan was ranked in joint seventh, with 69 per cent of properties increasing in value by at least one per cent.

Nationally, owners of terraced homes, in particular, are typically seeing more gains than owners of other property types – which Zoopla said has been driven by the popularity of “value-for-money” homes among buyers facing higher mortgage costs.

Zoopla generates value estimates for nearly 30m UK homes each month, using a combination of local sold and asking prices to give an indicative home value.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its data indicates that although around half of UK homes have increased in value in the first half of 2024, most of the gains were relatively modest.

Around a third of UK homes, equating to 10m properties, are estimated to have increased in value by £5,000 or more in the past six months – around double the 5.4m homes registering similar gains in the last six months of 2023.

Around eight million homes, meanwhile, are estimated to have kept their value stable.

Izabella Lubowiecka, a senior property researcher at Zoopla said: “Growing buyer confidence and a rising volume of transactions in the first half of 2024 are translating into firmer home values.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Half of UK homeowners registered value increases this year – the highest proportion since December 2022. For many homeowners, equity gains are an important part of unlocking their next home move.”

Here are the locations with the biggest proportions of homes increasing in value between January and June, according to Zoopla.

The figures show the average house price followed by the average change over the past six months in percentage and cash terms, and the percentage of homes increasing in value by at least one per cent:

1. Oldham, £176,400, 3.9 per cent, £7,100, 83 per cent

2. Wakefield, £183,400, 2.9 per cent, £4,700, 77 per cent

3. Durham, £130,500, 4.2 per cent, £4,700, 76 per cent

4. West Central London, £888,300, 2.2 per cent, £17,700, 72 per cent

5. Darlington, £156,800, 3.1 per cent, £4,400, 71 per cent

6. Watford, £497,000, 2.3 per cent, £10,900, 70 per cent

=7. Bradford, £171,300, 2.7 per cent, £4,500, 69 per cent

=7. Stoke-on-Trent, £191,000, 2.6 per cent, £4,600, 69 per cent

=7. Wigan, £168,900, 2.6 per cent, £3,900, 69 per cent

10. Bath, £333,500, 2.0 per cent, £6,300, 68 per cent