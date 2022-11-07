Wigan among top five places in the country that folk don't want to leave

But which areas are residents the least likely to move away from?

To find out, the life insurance team at Comparethemarket has analysed 70 of the most and least populated locations in the UK to reveal the places where people are least likely to move away from, based on data relating to retention.

Mesnes Park is one of Wigan's jewels in the crown

And Wigan figures very well, taking fourth position of all those places examined.

Merthyr Tydfil in wales has the best retention of people, with only 1,399 leaving in 2020 for a new start, therefore retaining 97.68 per cent of its population.

Barrow-in-Furness follows with 1,726 people leaving in 2020, retaining 97.41 per cent of its residents.