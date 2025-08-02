A Wigan charity has revealed plans to open its biggest shop yet to raise money for the care of terminally ill patients and their families.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan and Leigh Hospice will be opening a new charity superstore at Robin Retail Park at the end of August.

Work is currently under way to refurbish the unit, which sits between Marks and Spencer Food and Smyth’s Toys, to get it ready for opening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local businesses are supporting the project by providing teams of volunteers to help sort stock for the new shop and one of the hospice’s corporate patrons – Ashton firm Greenmount Projects – is generously refitting the shop free of charge.

Wigan and Leigh Hospice's charity superstore will be based in an empty unit at Robin Retail Park

The superstore will be the charity’s 11th shop in the borough and its biggest store yet, with all the money raised going towards the running costs of the hospice.

It provides care for people diagnosed with an illness which is no longer curable, on an inpatient unit at the hospice in Hindley, in patients’ homes and in the community.

Clare Cooke, the hospice’s director of business development, said: “Our charity shops are such an important source of income for the hospice and we’re really excited to have the opportunity to open one at Robin Park, which is such a busy shopping area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Robin Park shop is on a temporary lease and brings a unit that has been empty for a while now back into use. It gives us an opportunity to try something new for the hospice and will also generate much-needed funds.

“Every day we have to raise more than £12,000 just to keep our hospice services running. This all comes from our local community, via our charity shops, fund-raising and lottery. Our costs increase every year, so we have to find new ways to generate income, and this new superstore will provide exactly that.

“We are so grateful to this community for everything they do for the hospice and can’t wait to get the new shop up and running.”

The hospice is looking for volunteers to help to get the shop ready to open during August, as well as those who might be able to volunteer regularly once it is up and running. Anyone interested in helping is asked to email [email protected].