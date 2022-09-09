People wishing to provide a new home for caged hens can collect them from Lucky Hens Rescue, in Amberswood, on Saturday, November 12.

There is still time for people to apply to adopt hens, whether they are first-timers or experienced owners wishing to add to their flock.

Lucky Hens will be saving more birds from slaughter

A minimum of three hens can be adopted at a time, unless the rescuer already has a flock, and up to 20 birds can be taken at a time.

People are asked to make a minimum donation of £5 per hen to cover the costs of the rescue.

The organisation collects birds that were due to be slaughtered and finds new homes for them as much-loved pets.

The animals get a new lease of life as they settle into coops in gardens in Wigan and further afield.