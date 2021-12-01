Wigan animal sanctuary hopes to save 500 hens as rehoming day goes ahead despite bird flu

Volunteer Madison Hesketh with hens on a rescue day

An avian influenza prevention zone has been declared across Great Britain after several cases were found recently, some of which were in the Fylde.

But Amberswood-based Lucky Hens Rescue says its rehoming day can still take place on Saturday.

There are still hens available to adopt and the organisation is looking for anyone with space for birds in their coops so they can save all 500 hens.

Lucky Hens rescues caged hens that were due to be slaughtered and finds them new homes as beloved pets across the borough and further afield.

A spokesman said: "Due to the ongoing situation with avian influenza, all hens must be kept undercover and not allowed to free range at this time. We appreciate this may mean you have less room in your coops and runs, but if you can save a couple of girls, this will truly help.

"We suggest hen owners use ventilated poly tunnels, which are ideal as temporary cover whilst the avian influenza restrictions are in place."

To find out more or apply to adopt, go to www.luckyhensrescue.com