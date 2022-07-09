Stable Lives is one of just three causes in the running for the Animal Partnership Award – which acknowledges the unique relationships that can be formed with animals, as well as the achievements of individuals or organisations that use the connections people can develop to empower and support the armed forces community.

The award is bestowed by Soldiering On and will be decided through a public, online vote which is open until July 17 at 11.59pm.

The link to vote can be found here

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carrie Byrom

The Wigan-based charity supplies equine courses for our veterans and their families who are dealing with the struggles of mental health trauma.

By providing a calm and relaxing space those who have participated have been able to reconnect with society, the unique aspect of the programme is the horses used have been rehabilitated following abuse.

Carrie Byrom and her team developed the initiative as they witnessed the devastating impact that PTSD can have not only on the individual but those closest to them.

Carrie Byrom with volunteers and supporters of Stable Lives CIC before a fund-raising event

Each veteran can take part in a six-week course and during this time they are assigned their own rescue pony.

They work to achieve an industry-recognised qualification in which they learn to build trust together.

One example of these remarkable animals is Slinky, who had joined the scheme after spending four years in a tiny barn where he had been cooped up with 100 other animals.

Furthermore, Fimbo is blind in one eye and has helped ex-armed forces personnel overcome physical challenges by demonstarting how he overcame his blindness to become a pony for disabled riders.

Both children and adults aresaid to be amazed upon hearing the stories of these animals and how they can help the veterans that they work with throughout the six weeks.