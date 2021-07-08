Wigan art organisation looking forward to first show in two years

Cross Street Arts is putting on its first exhibition since 2019

Cross Street Arts in Standish is launching Bubbles at the end of July, with the show forming part of the fortnight-long celebration of culture Wigan Arts Festival.

It is the first exhibition to be staged in the gallery since 2019 and takes as its subject the idea of bubbles.

Cross Street Arts will be bursting with works produced by the artists who make up the cultural collective while they have been in lockdown bubbles themselves.

A Cross Street Arts spokesperson said: “Since the beginning of lockdown in 2020 the word ‘bubble’ has taken on new meanings for everyone on how we position ourselves in an uncertain world.

“A sense of security can be created in our own support bubble with friends and family that protects our sense of community, connection and happiness.

“Boundaries can be established within our personal bubble that can also evoke feelings of isolation and disconnection from those around us affecting our mental

health.

“Bubbles can also conjure memories in the simple joy of blowing bubbles in our milk as a child or the disappointment of expectations as our bubble is burst.”

Bubbles will contain pieces in a variety of art styles and forms including paintings, sculptures and mixed media work.

Cross Street will also make sure that the exhibition is accessible for those who are still self-isolating in bubbles or staying at home and do not feel fully comfortable venturing out to public events once more.

Online video clips of the art in the exhibition and interviews with those showcasing their work are being produced.

Wigan Arts Festival runs between July 30 and August 14 and the Cross Street Arts exhibition will be available to view on Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays throughout the event.

Anyone wanting to go is advised to book early to avoid disappointment.

Find out more or secure a place to view the show at www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing?eid=19972&