Protest against HS2 rail link in Wigan town centre

Stop HS2 (North) organised a lively protest in the town on Saturday to mark the end of the Truth Trail, a 100-mile walk from Lichfield in the Midlands to the borough to show opposition to the high-speed rail line.

A procession made its way through Wigan town centre with the demonstration including a huge white elephant underlining what the protestors think of HS2.

The protest in Mesnes Park

Earlier on Saturday the walkers who had trekked along a route following the north-western section of HS2 Phase 2a and 2b stopped at Peter Kane Square in Golborne and at Parson’s Meadows to highlight the local impact of the train line on communities and green sites.

A spokesperson for The Truth Trail, Alan from Wigan, said: “Many of us have seen or experienced first-hand the devastating effect that HS2 has on the communities it passes through.

“HS2 is an ecocidal, concrete nightmare. HS2 has already begun tearing a scar through the heart of our green and pleasant land, terrorising local people and turning precious ancient woodlands, vital green spaces and residential areas into barren sites of devastation.

“There is nothing sustainable about cutting down woodlands to construct a glorified airport shuttle service, which only the rich will be able to afford a ticket to use.

The white elephant makes its way through Market Place

“An investment in high-speed internet, local transport links, and re-wilding projects would achieve much of what HS2 claims to, and at a fraction of the cost.”

Representatives from groups including the NHS, HS2 Rebellion and Extinction Rebellion (XR) Wigan also attended the event, along with Wigan’s community samba band.

