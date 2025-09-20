A Wigan artist is creating a mural which will be his biggest project of 2025.

Scott Wilcock, aka Snow Graffiti, will produce the artwork on the side of Andy’s All Day Breakfast on Gerard Street in Ashton.

This wall has real history behind it, with an original Titanic ghost sign that’s been confirmed as authentic.

The Titanic which sank on its maiden trans-Atlantic voyage in 1912 with the loss of 1,517 lives

The mural will celebrate both the story of RMS Titanic – which sank on its maiden trans-Atlantic voyage after hitting an iceberg on April 14 1912 with the loss of 1,517 lives – and the heritage of Ashton, bringing the past to life in a way that will stay with the town for years to come.

The artwork has been funded by the Ashton Regeneration grant which part of it is used to improve businesses.

Eatery owner Andy Fairman was the one who came up with the idea for the mural.

He said: “We had a very old advert for the White Star shipping company which owned the Titanic, the advert must be 120 years old painted on the side of the building.

A sneak peek of the Titanic mural so far

“Nobody knew about it, even the Titanic Society only discovered it about 18 months ago.

"Its quite a unique thing for Ashton.

"With all the funding that’s coming to projects to spruce up the town, there was an opportunity to make the whole end of the building something spectacular.

"I wanted Snow Graffiti to do it because he is a local lad, I thought he was absolutely ideal to do something along those lines.

"So I approached the people organising the funding for the artwork to see if it was a possibility to take the theme of the Titanic advert that was there and stretch it right across the building to celebrate both the history of the town and our connection to the Titanic.

"Its already gained huge interest locally.”

Scott has been booked on the mural for two weeks but the weather has slightly hindered its progress.

He has gathered various local detail, stories and events happening such as the riots over coal shortage which will feature in details of the design

Scott said: “Andy and I have been working on this for over a year and I’m so grateful for him to ask me to be a part of this.”