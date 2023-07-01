News you can trust since 1853
Wigan artist to host first solo exhibition

A Wigan artist is set to host her first solo exhibition.
By Sian Jones
Published 1st Jul 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

Lucy Sharkey’s collection entitled From hysteria to hypochondria was inspired by the artists interest in social history, and her own experience of reproductive health problems.

After trying for three years to get her concerns about her endometriosis like symptoms taken seriously, an operation in 2019 revealed Lucy had low malignant tumours in each ovary.

As a result, she was left infertile and with this devastating news at the age of 30 she was left to carry on as normal.

Lucy SharkeyLucy Sharkey
She said: “Since sharing my experience with others, I have discovered that the mentality of ‘prepare yourself for a fight’ when going to the doctor, is outrageously common.

"Woman are either ignored or it seems they are expected to just put up with pain.

“Whether it is due to ignorance or disinterest, cis women’s health is still not given the attention it deserves.”

The Abram-based artist created mainly textile works which examine how despite a long history of suppression, topics such as contraception, menstruation, and reproductive rights, have always been a part of our culture, whether whispered about, or discussed as part of public attacks on women’s rights.

The month-long display at Cross Street Arts in Standish runs from July 21 with a launch event from 6pm to 9pm including a performance by poet Louise Fazackerley.

