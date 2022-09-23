Its launch will see Community Trust staff work with 10 local primary schools to promote environmental awareness.

The project will involve pupils working with the organisation on proposals for social action projects to make schools more environmentally sustainable.

The partnership was launched before Wigan’s game against Reading at the DW Stadium on Saturday September 17 first team players Thelo Aasgaard and Jack Whatmough.

Representatives from Commhoist and Wigan Athletic Community trust with first team players Jack Whatmough, far left and Thelo Aasgaard, far right

It will culminate with an event at the stadium in 2023 where selected pupils will be asked to present their ideas to a panel of judges including Latics Academy players and staff from Commhoist.

The winning proposal will receive a cash prize alongside money can’t buy Latics experiences for the pupils.

Commhoist CEO, Glynn Carlisle, said “Environmental awareness is a hugely important topic for everyone whether individuals, businesses or schools. We strongly feel it is only right that those who will be most impacted in the future, the students, have a say in how we should seek to change our approach today.’

“We recently worked with Wigan Athletic Community Trust on a similar project, to look at our own environmental impact.

"The passion, knowledge and insight those students brought was outstanding and we are really excited to be a part of this partnership.”

Head of Community Tom Flower said: “We are delighted to be starting this new partnership with Commhoist which will enable us to work with schools to promote environmental awareness.

“It’s an area that young people are increasingly passionate about.

"Hopefully they will come up with some innovative ideas that schools will be able to adopt."