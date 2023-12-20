Wigan Athletic has joined forces with other organisations to raise awareness of the dangers of driving after drinking alcohol or taking drugs over the Christmas period.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ahead of a recent Latics’ home match, fans had the chance to learn more about the Your Car Can’t Say No campaign.

They also took part in activities designed to drive home the messages that there is no safe level of drinking or drug use before getting behind the wheel.

Supporters were tasked with kicking a football into a net while wearing special goggles that simulate the effects of alcohol consumption and drug impairment on the body.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road safety exhibition was organised by Safer Roads Greater Manchester and Wigan Council with support from Greater Manchester Police’s Transport Unit while club mascot Crusty the Pie was also on hand to do a breathalyser test.

Wigan Council’s cabinet portfolio holder for planning, environmental services and transport Coun Paul Prescott said: “This is a really important message for people across our borough and Greater Manchester; there is no safe level of drinking or drug use if you are planning to drive.

"By going out to events across the borough, our Road Safety Team in partnership with the police, are raising awareness of the very real human impact of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Crusty the Pie was on hand to do a breathalyser test

“Keep yourself and your community safe this Christmas – leave the car at home, and plan ahead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest phase of Your Car Can’t Say No campaign was launched with videos showing two people leaving Christmas parties after drinking or taking drugs and approaching their car which has taken the form of a person.

A back-and-forth conversation ensues which sees the driver ignore their car’s advice before “getting behind the wheel” by jumping on their back and being brought sharply back to reality having crashed their car into an inflatable Father Christmas or Christmas tree.

While the videos show the driver crashing into an inflatable Father Christmas and tree, there can be a real human cost to drink or drug driving.

Festive videos are highlighting the dangers of drink and drug driving

Between 2018 and 2022, a total of 245 people were killed or seriously injured on Greater Manchester’s roads in incidents involving a driver impaired by alcohol or drugs.

TfGM’s Head of Highways Peter Boulton said: “Someone driving over the drink driving limit, or driving under the influence of drug, is not only breaking the law but can also put their own lives – and the lives of others – at risk.

“I hope this campaign encourages people thinking of having a drink to leave their car at home and stay safe because it’s more likely they will get caught, or harm themselves and others. It’s just not worth the risk.

“While the campaign videos are intentionally light-hearted, there can be a real human cost to drink or drug driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is even more poignant over Christmas when people come together with their friends and families.

"Don’t be the reason why someone’s loved one is not around the table on Christmas Day.”

December is one of the busiest times of the year for drink and drug driving arrests.

Police will stop drivers to check their alcohol levels with an emphasis on checks in the evening and the morning after.

In 2022 police arrested 536 people for drink and drug driving offences in December – the highest across the entire year.

Supt Gareth Parkin from GMP’s Specialist Operations said: “Drink and drug driving is sadly something we have to deal with on a daily basis and we are working hard to eradicate this and rid our roads of it.

“Unfortunately, around the festive period arrest statistics rise in relation to drink and drug drivers in Greater Manchester, something which is completely unacceptable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you are attending any work Christmas parties or even just going out for a few drinks with family and friends, please leave your vehicle parked up and get a taxi or use our fantastic public transport.

“Please watch the videos that the team over at Safer Roads Greater Manchester have created and think back to them if you every find yourself in that situation.