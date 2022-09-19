Wigan author offers his services as a public speaker in return for donations to a charity close to his heart

Ted Dakin has spent the last few years giving readings from his three books of short stories to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.

The 91-year-old has visited dementia cafes and other community organisations and has raised hundreds of pounds for the charity, which he started helping after his wife Barbara was diagnosed with vascular dementia.

Mr Dakin, who lives on Gidlow Lane and is also a columnist for the Wigan Observer, said: “I’ve built up a collection of short stories, about how my parents met and brought us up in different circumstances and about my work at the water board, which I’ve made as amusing as possible.

Ted Dakin with one of his books

“They’re all based on my upbringing, the people I’ve met and incidents I have encountered.

“The talks can last an hour to an hour and a half, longer sometimes, depending on the interest. I read three short stories which are about 10 to 12 minutes each. After the stories I give a factual background, especially about the first story, which creates a lot of interest. I follow up talking about times, the ‘30s to ‘40s and ‘50s, the environment, and the odd characters that I grew up with.