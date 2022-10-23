Pete Foley, 38, from Standish, wrote his first book, The Shelter last year while on furlough from his job as a service department manager.

He had to keep on and persevere as he attempted to find a company willing to publish the book.

Wigan author Peter Foley, with his second novel, Mika Ito.

Now, with a bit of experience, he has released a second novel which he has chosen to self-publish – a thriller called Mika Ito.

Pete said: “My second book, Mika Ito, I’d describe as a badass thriller that takes you through the heart of Japan.

"To sum up the story; British journalist, Dylan Solly, is in Japan on the day of the Fukushima disaster and on the morning of those series of events he is experiencing ill health and he collapses in a park.

"A local schoolteacher, Mika Ito, comes to his aid and she takes him into her apartment to recover.

"As he recovers, an earthquake hits, and they get the news that a tsunami is coming their way.

"Dylan and Mika have to escape to greater ground, but on their journey together as they grow closer, Dylan realises thatthere’s secrets in Mika’s past which may be the biggest threat to him.”

After securing a publisher, things didn’t really get any easier from there for Pete.

He said: “They got taken over by a company who then got taken over and so I left and decided to self-publsh this one.

"I had that whole journey of finding a great editor. I proof read when I typed and did a cover design, and the kind of jobs that a publisher does – it was exhausting.

"But, it was well worth it, I got to work with the editor I wanted to work with and it’s a better book as a result actually.”

About the ideas and inspiration behind his new release he said: “I actually had my first ever migrane at the age of 37, and it was just such a weird experience, it really floored me.

"I started writing out the experience, because I was having all these lucid thoughts.

"And that goes into Dylan collapsing, and then I already had the idea of Mika Ito as a character, so I needed reason for Dylan to also be in Japan.

"I also wanted him to investigate but I made him a journalist rather than a detective, as I thought that was slightly fresher.”

On what he has taken from his new career path and where to next, he said: “I’ve learnt that, you can do it but it will be harder work than you originally bargained for. But, if you’re gentle with yourself, you can press on.

“I’ve got a few ideas but I’m not sure whether I’m going to do a sequel to this one or something else. I’ll see what happens!”