Members of Leigh Film Factory are marking the spooky season with Fear at the Factory, showing a variety of horror films throughout October at the independent cinema in Leigh Spinners Mill.

Project director Elizabeth Costello said: “We’ve created Fear at the Factory for Halloween throughout the month of October.

"We’re showing the best in cult and modern horror films.”

The independent cinema, which opened in August, is the first of its kind in the Wigan borough.

The fright fest kicked off with the film Lamb, which is an Icelandic folk horror starring Noomi Rapace.

Elizabeth added: “We finish the month-long special on Saturday, October 29 with a family screening at 11am of The Addams Family, the animated 2019 version, and then at 7pm the cult classic The Lost Boys.

Members of Leigh Film Factory, from left, Elizabeth Costello, Kevin Lowe, Rob Tongeman (in a mask) and Paul Costello, are celebrating Halloween with a month-long film special, Fear at the Factory, showing at the independent cinema based at Leigh Spinners Mill.

"We sort of took a risk with doing Fear at the Factory because we weren’t sure if it would do well, but it has been very successful.

"We’ve shown The Witch, the original Candy Man, so we’re showing a lot of classics but modern horrors as well. There’s something for everyone to enjoy.

“It just goes to show that people respect retro films and a really well-made film will stand the test of time.

"We offer more affordable prices than large cinema chains and we even do concessions. We want people and families to still be able to enjoy the experience of cinema together even during a cost-of-living crisis.”