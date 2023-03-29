Cordelia and Amerjit Singh set AB UK up in April 2021, after their youngest son Beaudon, five, was diagnosed with a severe form of Autism spectrum disorder (AS).

As parents, they felt really isolated at the lack of support available and as such felt the need to create a group which would allow them to be surrounded with other families on a similar journey.

This, along with the support and non-judgemental environment that it had formed, provided the inspiration for the charity, with the aim of providing regional support to families whose lives have been impacted by the diagnosis of a loved one and all stress, trauma, and frustration involved in dealing with it on a day-to-day basis.

Cordelia Singh with husband Amerjit and son Beaudon.

Their group runs every week and offers help, advice and guidance for families and children with autism and additional needs.

Cordelia said: “Our goal has been to create an organisation which gives wrap-around support, offering help, advice, and guidance for families and children with additional daily care needs.

"Some structure the families can rely on when they need it most.

Cordelia Singh, founder of Autism group ABUK, Autism, Beaudon, Understanding, Kindness), is organising a fund raising event, with back to back fitness classes.

“While it is far from easy caring for a child with severe ASD it isn’t all doom and gloom, and it is a delight to see Beaudon and the other children happy and feeling safe within our community.

"I believe AB UK can make a big difference by supporting ASD families and it’s heart-warming to see attendance to group events and the community grow.”

The organisation is set to host its third annual fitness challenge.

AB UK Super Sevens will consist of seven exercise classes at All Saints Primary School, in Appley Bridge.

The classes will running consecutively on Saturday April 1 to mark National Autism Awareness Day.

The idea of the challenge is to take people out of their comfort zone to show understanding of the difficulties that autism presents.

Cordelia said: “Last year we were joined by over 100 participants and many more supported the event by purchasing raffle tickets or coming along to cheer us on.