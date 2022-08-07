Wigan band Atomic Hound Dog releases surprise single after disbanding 17 years ago

But fans of Atomic Hound Dog should not get their hopes up, as it does not mean the band is making a comeback.

Best known for song Momo and debut album Twelve, the group disbanded in 2005 after building something of a following, having headlined in London and bagging a number of impressive support slots, including on the UK tour of Jim Bob Morrison, lead singer of Carter USM.

They reunited in 2012 for a one-off concert to celebrate 10 years since the release of their debut album and this is their first activity since.

Plant a Seed video set

But it does not mean the band will be back for good.

Lead singer Andy Unsworth said: “Apart from the reunion gig in 2012, we never really got to sign-off as a band musically. This and maybe a few other songs I have will be a nice way to do it.

"I wrote the song a couple of months ago and it sounded more like a band song than my solo stuff. It just had a happy feel about it and brought back memories of playing songs like People In The TV or E-Slide in the sun at festivals.

Plant a Seed cover

Titled Plant A Seed, the song has a tongue-in-cheek style and Andy has credited Lemonhead’s lead singer Evan Dando.

He said: "He always has a great way of making a crazy subject seem sincere or a serious subject seem light-hearted.”

Taking inspiration from this, their latest release is a song about entering a relationship while dealing with scars from the past – ultimately you commit or you don’t.

Andy said: "When I started the Atomic Hound Dog it wasn't even a band, it was a stupid abstract name I gave to a solo album I was recording.

"Half of Twelve, our debut album, was literally just recorded with a couple of friends I asked to jump on with that concept in mind.