Wigan band Atomic Hound Dog releases surprise single after disbanding 17 years ago

A Wigan band which split 17 years ago has suddenly released a new single and accompanying video.

By Matt Pennington
Sunday, 7th August 2022, 3:45 pm

But fans of Atomic Hound Dog should not get their hopes up, as it does not mean the band is making a comeback.

Best known for song Momo and debut album Twelve, the group disbanded in 2005 after building something of a following, having headlined in London and bagging a number of impressive support slots, including on the UK tour of Jim Bob Morrison, lead singer of Carter USM.

They reunited in 2012 for a one-off concert to celebrate 10 years since the release of their debut album and this is their first activity since.

Plant a Seed video set

But it does not mean the band will be back for good.

Lead singer Andy Unsworth said: “Apart from the reunion gig in 2012, we never really got to sign-off as a band musically. This and maybe a few other songs I have will be a nice way to do it.

"I wrote the song a couple of months ago and it sounded more like a band song than my solo stuff. It just had a happy feel about it and brought back memories of playing songs like People In The TV or E-Slide in the sun at festivals.

Read More

Read More
England football star Ella Toone shows off her Euro 2022 medal in Wigan borough ...
Plant a Seed cover

Titled Plant A Seed, the song has a tongue-in-cheek style and Andy has credited Lemonhead’s lead singer Evan Dando.

He said: "He always has a great way of making a crazy subject seem sincere or a serious subject seem light-hearted.”

Taking inspiration from this, their latest release is a song about entering a relationship while dealing with scars from the past – ultimately you commit or you don’t.

Andy said: "When I started the Atomic Hound Dog it wasn't even a band, it was a stupid abstract name I gave to a solo album I was recording.

"Half of Twelve, our debut album, was literally just recorded with a couple of friends I asked to jump on with that concept in mind.

"I've spoken to a few of the original line-up and I know they really like the song. The video also features a lot of Easter egg nods to them, so I hope they spot them."

WiganLondon