The four-piece released its latest song You (Just Looked Right Through Me) on October 28.

It is the third track to be released from the band’s forthcoming EP Time Waits For No One out next month.

Stanleys, comprising vocalist Tom Concannon, guitarist Jake Dorsman, bassist Harry Ivory and drummer and singer Rob Hilton believe their recent hit pays ode to the famous Manchester scene of the ’90s.

Six-stringer Jake said: “The new song was written quite a while a go, probably around a year ago.

"A lot of people don’t realise that when you’re in a band, it takes ages to get it ready it’s a long winded process.

"Its quite brave, its something we’ve never done before.

"I’m looking forward to seeing everyone’s reactions to it.”

The release falls just a few weeks before the group embark on a headline tour, stopping off at Wigan’s Old Courts on November 19.

It’ll be the first time the band have performed in the town where it all started in three years.

In anticipation of the band’s return, Jake said: “The last time we played a hometown show was well before the pandemic.

"With lockdown and everything it doesn’t seem that long ago but we were last at Old Courts at the beginning of 2019.

"It makes the tour special.

"We’re also going to new places we’ve never been before like Sheffield and London.

