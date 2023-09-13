Wigan band The Lathums among the first artists to play new arena
and live on Freeview channel 276
The four-piece are supporting Keane on the UK leg of their 20 Years of Hopes and Fears tour, which features a date on May 5 at Manchester’s new Co-Op Live Arena.
Co-Op Live will be the UK’s only music-first venue which is set to open near to the Etihad Stadium in April next year.
It will be the country’s biggest indoor arena with a capacity of 23,500.
The £365m scheme is also set to create 2,000 jobs.
The arena is planned to host around 120 events per year, 100 of which are planned music events.
The Lathums will join the likes of Eric Clapton, Jonas Brothers and Niall Horan who are also scheduled to perform there.
Currently Keane will be the first to headline Co-Op Live however more artists are set to be announced.