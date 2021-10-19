Wigan band The Lathums announce new intimate show to raise money for The Teenage Cancer Trust

The four-piece will perform at the Bread Shed on Thursday October 28 as part of Scotts Menswear’s Be Part Of It Campaign, which is presented in association with This Feeling.

Tickets are priced at £5, with all proceeds going to The Teenage Cancer Trust.

The show will come just weeks after the band impressed during a sold-out night at the O2 Victoria Warehouse, which was part of their ongoing UK tour.

The Lathums have announced a new show

After the gig they took to social media to say: “From the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much Manchester. This is just the start of our journey together.

“Thank you for giving us a reason to wake up happy every day.”

Since releasing their debut album last month, The Lathums have been on a high, with How Beautiful Life Can Be going straight to number one in the UK album charts.

Their show at the Bread Shed is one of two events by Scotts which will raise money for The Teenage Cancer Trust.

The other involves Liverpool artist Jamie Webster, who will be playing at the Cavern Club on October 20.

Tickets can be accessed by dropping Scotts a DM on their social media channels specifying who you want to see, and they will send an exclusive ticket link.