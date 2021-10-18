Wigan filmmaker wins award for best documentary at international festival

Natasha Hawthornthwaite, who is the creative director for Northern Heart Films, which is based in the Old Courts, won best documentary at the Women Over 50 Film Festival (WOFFF).

Joy Uncensored follows multi-award winning slam poet and writer Joy France, as the 64-year-old enters the male-dominated world of battle rap in an exploration of creativity that breaks age and gender stereotypes.

Hawthornthwaite said: “We started this journey four years ago and It’s great that Joy’s story is being recognised at an International Festival, the reception towards Joy and her story was incredible, people were even thanking her for being so brave”

Joy France and Natasha Hawthornthwaite

Judges commended it as a “gem of a documentary,” due to its nature of storytelling.

A four-year journey went into making this short film, with a friendship being built between the director and contributor.

The event is the only international film festival in the UK which is devoted to showcasing women over 50 in film.

Natasha Hawthornthwaite won best documentary

It was hosted at Depot, Lewes Independent Cinema in Sussex.

The aim behind it is to encourage more people to use their voice to tell their stories, and strengthen the visibility of the demographic.

Winners of the award receive gifts from prize sponsors including Crystallised, London Film School, Mother’s Ruin Gin, Picturehouse Cinemas, RØDE Microphones, Shedunnit Productions, and TENA.