Wigan band The Lathums to support One Direction star Louis Tomlinson on tour

Wigan band The Lathums have announced they will be joining Louis Tomlinson on tour later this month.
By Sian Jones
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

The four-piece will open for the One Direction star on the European leg of his Faith in Future World Tour.

The group will be performing at 31 dates starting in Hamburg on August 29 and finishing in Zurich on October 23.

The Lathums will be performing at each of the European datesThe Lathums will be performing at each of the European dates
A social media post by the band said: “It’s a pleasure to announce we’ll be returning to Europe again this year, supporting @Louis_Tomlinson across EVERY one of his European dates.

"We love the continent and we’re really excited to make some new friends in cities we’ve never been before”

It is the second time this year The Lathums will be performing across the continent, following the 18-date UK and Europe tour in March

It also marks another busy period for the band who recently performed at Glastonbury and Kendal Calling as well as a sold-out headline show at Castlefield Bowl.

