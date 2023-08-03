The four-piece will open for the One Direction star on the European leg of his Faith in Future World Tour.

The group will be performing at 31 dates starting in Hamburg on August 29 and finishing in Zurich on October 23.

The Lathums will be performing at each of the European dates

A social media post by the band said: “It’s a pleasure to announce we’ll be returning to Europe again this year, supporting @Louis_Tomlinson across EVERY one of his European dates.

"We love the continent and we’re really excited to make some new friends in cities we’ve never been before”

It is the second time this year The Lathums will be performing across the continent, following the 18-date UK and Europe tour in March