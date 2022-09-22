Standish St Wilfrid’s Church Social Committee is preparing to stage a murder mystery at the church hall which will certainly engage the audience’s “little grey cells”.

Visitors on the evening of October 21 must carefully follow the twist and turns of the plot to find out who was responsible for the brutal slaying of a farmer – played by Geoffrey Finney.

Penned by a playwright from Adlington, the tale is set in the 1950s and tells the story of well known London authoress Agnes Dalrymple, played by Viv Newman.

The whodunnit mystery will get peoples brains ticking

With experience in production, Viv’s character has come to the village of Milton Tweedings, appropriately enough to talk to the locals about how to write a successful murder msytery.

One of the local dramatics societies has become involved in putting on one of her plays.

This is where there is a refreshing twist which will bring many audience members back to their younger days, specifically Christmas, when they would play the classic British board game of Cluedo.

However, neither Colonel Mustard or Professor Plum will be able to help with this case.

That is because the audience will be supplied with a special murder pack including a list of characters, answer sheets for the whodunnit and a fun quiz that can be completed before the play and during the intervals.

Parish hall doors open at 6.30pm prior to the play starting at 7pm, remember to give yourself enough time to complete the quiz sheets.

Tickets must be purchased at the St Wilfrid's Parish Office before the October 14 performance, they cost £10 each, and will include a hot pot supper.

Vegetarian options are available but must be requested at the time of booking. Due to the premises not being licensed, wine and beer must be brought on the night.

A spokesperson said: "We have no am-dram society now - just a few of us who used to be in helping the social committee out by doing a spot of acting.