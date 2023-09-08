News you can trust since 1853
Wigan based company to deliver better living thanks to new partnership

A two-person delivery firm based in Wigan has been awarded a contract with a home appliance provider to deliver directly into homes.
By Matt Pennington
Published 8th Sep 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read
Arrow XL, which has a hube hub at Martland Park, has teamed up with Electrolux to deliver highly innovative and sustainable appliances in a first-class manner. The distribution company were selected fue to its experience in working alongside retailers and manufacturers.

Appliances will be handled by ArrowXL’s Worcester site and customers will benefit from a delivery on their nominated day of choice. The ArrowXL team will deliver the items to the customer’s room of choice, unpack, connect and remove the old appliance.

Arrow XL have teamed up with Electrolux to deliver home appliances across the UK.Arrow XL have teamed up with Electrolux to deliver home appliances across the UK.
Sean Fenn, Distribution Manager at Electrolux UK, said: “We’re delighted to be working in partnership with ArrowXL. We were looking for a delivery company that share our ethos of great customer service, and it seems that we’ve found a match. Their delivery teams are professional and have a good understanding of our product range.”

Craig Kavanagh, Sales Director at ArrowXL added: “Elextrolux are a great company with a reputation for excellence. The contract mobilisation has gone very smoothly with both teams rapidly establishing a good working relationship and are developing initiatives to improve service and reduce environmental impact. We look forward to a successful partnership!"

