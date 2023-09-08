Wigan based company to deliver better living thanks to new partnership
Arrow XL, which has a hube hub at Martland Park, has teamed up with Electrolux to deliver highly innovative and sustainable appliances in a first-class manner. The distribution company were selected fue to its experience in working alongside retailers and manufacturers.
Appliances will be handled by ArrowXL’s Worcester site and customers will benefit from a delivery on their nominated day of choice. The ArrowXL team will deliver the items to the customer’s room of choice, unpack, connect and remove the old appliance.
Sean Fenn, Distribution Manager at Electrolux UK, said: “We’re delighted to be working in partnership with ArrowXL. We were looking for a delivery company that share our ethos of great customer service, and it seems that we’ve found a match. Their delivery teams are professional and have a good understanding of our product range.”