Wigan-based evangelical archbishop receives a knighthood from the grandson of Haile Selassie

Steven Evans of The International Christian Church Network was knighted by Prince Ermias Sahle Selassie, President of the Crown Council of Ethiopia.

Archbishop Doyé Agama presented the honour from the Order of St Hadrian of Canterbury.

Prince Ermias is the grandson of Emperor Haile Selassie of Ethiopia, known as The House of Solomon and the ruling dynasty of the Ethiopian Empire from the 13th century.

The honour was given in recognition of former Wigan councillor Archbishop Steven's work through the International Christian Church Network which he helped to establish and now leads.

The network provides ministerial training, ordination, and support for ministers.

Of the several dozens of ministers trained and ordained through the network, the most notable example is probably Pastor Mick (Now Bishop Michael) from Church on the Street in Burnley.

His bestselling book Blown Away reached number one on Amazon and has a foreword from HRH Prince William.

The book features several pages dedicated to the time when Pastor Mick met the then Bishop Steven who was to become his mentor.

The book describes Archbishop Steven as a trusted father figure, whose ministry has impacted many thousands of people in the UK and also internationally.

Following the service at St Hadrian's Abbey in Orsingen, Germany, the people were greeted by the sound of the pipes appropriately playing Amazing Grace.

Archbishop Steven, who preaches in Orrell every Sunday but now lives in Hale near Liverpool, said: "This award is a testimony to the many volunteers, ministers, and church partners, who tirelessly invest in the work of God.

"Our goals are reached when we walk in love and reach people not with religious dogma but a living and vibrant faith.

“That faith as we have often seen, is designed to move mountains.

"If you have a mountain that needs to be moved, I humbly suggest that you look to God."