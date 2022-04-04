Wigan-based occupational therapist scoops national award
An occupational therapist has been recognised at a national award ceremony, after being nominated by a Wigan care home.
Zofia Goddard won the National Care Home Worker award at the Great British Care Awards.
She was nominated by the manager at Worthington Lake Care Home, Standish and after winning the regional prize, she fended off nine other amazing care workers from across the country at the prestigious event, at a time when the sector has never been more valued.
She was presented with the award by TV presenter and journalist Kate Garraway at the ceremony in the ICC in Birmingham.
Millennium Care, an award-winning family-run care home provider in the North West, were delighted to see their Occupational Therapist win yet another outstanding award.
Kim, Home Manager at Worthington Lake, which specialises in dementia care, said: “Zofia has massive amounts of passion and energy and uses innovative solutions to improve outcomes for her residents across a range of homes.
“She also works closely with the team and helps to empower them. She has a strong ethos of development and continuous improvements.”
Zofia said: “I was absolutely honoured, speechless and overwhelmed to be nominated in the first place. Even going to the Regionals was an-out-of body experience.
“It really meant a lot to me because I came into Millennium and built up this service myself. I joined in November 2019, just before Covid hit.
“I work with residents and, by providing a person-centred approach, I improve physical and mental wellbeing and support the homes by offering valuable advice into preventing falls and overall rebuilding independence.”