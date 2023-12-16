Wigan-based theatre company announces production's new shows ahead of UK tour

A Wigan-based theatre company announces its latest show will open with two preview performances in the borough.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

ThickSkin has announced further tour dates for Peak Stuff which will now open with shows at The Edge Arena on February 1 and 2 next year.

It has also been announced that the tour will visit Scotland’s Traverse Theatre in March 2024.

The Wigan dates are in partnership with Wigan Council and the UK tour is supported by Shakespeare North Playhouse.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two previews are set to be held at the Edge Arena in February 2024

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peak Stuff sees ThickSkin team up with the writing talents of Billie Collins to produce this visually thrilling and inventive new show, the first national touring production created from the award-winning theatre company’s new base in the borough since becoming an ACE national portfolio organisationPerformed by Meg Lewis, Peak Stuff presents three fast-paced, funny stories, taking a deep-dive into consumer culture.

In an age of retail therapy, climate crisis and click and collect - how does our 'stuff' define us?

And have we reached peak stuff?

This is a timely show for anyone who has ever made an ill-fated impulsive purchase.

It is directed by ThickSkin’s Artistic Director, Neil Bettles and is underscored by live drumming, spectacular lighting and features a striking video design; Three characters try to save the world or themselves.

Alice is done with fast fashion.

Ben can’t stop buying trainers. And Charlie just wants to sell out... one organ at a time.

ThickSkin are continually trying to push boundaries in how they make theatre and engage new audiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To promote the tour, ThickSkin has launched a spin-off microsite peakstuff.uk as a tongue-in-cheek imitation of a fast-fashion site.

This reflects the themes of the show and takes the audience on a journey before they even buy a ticket.

You can visit the site to buy tickets from select venues with a simple click.

You can also browse gimmicky fake products and leave pretend reviews, inviting audiences to get creative!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Wigan audiences, ThickSkin launches its Access to Local Theatre Scheme with £1 tickets for under 30-year-olds from the local area, plus a limited number of transport bursaries and free workshops for local schools.

Although there have been very few live theatre productions in Wigan in recent years, local audiences often travel across Greater Manchester to see work.

ThickSkin is looking to bring that opportunity closer to home and help build a new generation of audiences in the local area.

Writer Billie Collins said: "I'm buzzing to be working with ThickSkin on Peak Stuff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As an emerging writer, it's no small thing to be given the space to experiment and take creative risks - and I can't wait to co-create something totally new with a company whose work is consistently ambitious, bold and innovative."

Director Neil Bettles said: “Peak Stuff continues ThickSkin’s commitment to developing and supporting emergent artists and creatives.

"For me it is crucial that we make space for new talent and provide a nurturing environment that allows people to thrive.

"We will always push for the highest production values, and I firmly believe that developing new talent means setting a high bar whilst also maintaining a supportive and collaborative working environment where people can learn and grow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Executive producer Laura Mallows said: “We’re continually thinking about the future of theatre and its relevance in a fast-changing world.

"We’re interested in developing a new generation of theatre audiences without excluding loyal theatre goers.