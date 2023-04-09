Wigan beauty spot to be taken in by ramblers from neighbouring borough
One of Wigan’s wildlife treasures will be explored by walkers from a neighbouring borough this month.
By Charles Graham
Published 9th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Bolton CHA Rambling club organises regular hikes, and one beginning at 10.30am on Saturday April 15 takes in Worthington Lakes.
Organisers are keen to stress that any members of the public are welcome to join them on their treks.
Anyone wanting to take part in this particular work is asked to meet with club members at Blundell Lane, Little Scotland, Blackrod, BL6 5LW, shortly before 10.30am.
The route is six miles long.