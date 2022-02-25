Real ale fans toast the return of Wigan Beer Festival
It was one of the last big public events held before the borough went down into a pandemic-induced lockdown.
But after one year off, the famous Wigan Beer Festival is back with a vengeance.
The 34th such event takes place at Robin Park Sports Centre from Thursday to Saturday March 3 to 5 and organisers say it’s going to be bigger and better than ever!
They are bringing a huge selection of real ale, craft beer, cider, perry and foreign beers while Problem Child Brewing in Parbold will offer a range of gins and prosecco.
Wigan Transport Trust will again be running a free shuttle bus service from Wigan town centre to the festival using their beautifully restored heritage buses while key sponsors include Prospect Brewery, Swinley Plumbing & Property Services, Real Crafty, Swan & Railway Hotel, Bank Top Brewery, Blackedge Brewery, Wily Fox Brewery, Hophurst Brewery, the H Taphouse and the Bobbin Micropub.
The festival is open from 5.30pm to 11pm Thursday, noon to 11pm Friday and 11.30am to 9.30pm Saturday.
For details visit beerfestival.wigancamra.org.uk
