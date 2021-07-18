Wigan Bike Ride’s return raises thousands of pounds for good cause

Joining Jack, which collects money for research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy, had been forced to cancel fund-raisers since March last year and switched to virtual events instead.

But its supporters were finally able to get back together in person at the Wigan Bike Ride earlier this month.

Gill Morgan, Vikki Hodkinson and Kath Pearson ready to ride

A spokesman said: “The fabulous fifth Develop UK Wigan Bike Ride has raised a sensational £17,000 for Team JJ - our organising charity Joining Jack.

“Thank you to all our awesome riders and supporters!

“Our organising charity’s first flagship fund-raising event back since the global pandemic hit was another fantastic day - despite a few challenging weather conditions across our two routes.

“Almost 300 riders signed up to take part on the day and virtually across our hardcore and highway routes and we were so excited to see everyone back supporting Team JJ.

“Thank you to everyone who braved the conditions to conquer the two routes and make it back to our finishing line at Ashfield Park for a well-earned drink and re-fuel and that all important bling.

“And a special shout out to our awesome JJ army of volunteers on the day, manning the goodie bag station at Ashfield Park, driving our two broom wagons across the routes and probably the most wet on the day, the teams at our two water/aid stations.

“And we are already working on a date for 2022 - hope you can join us!”

The bike ride started at Ashfield Park in Standish - a change from its usual venue at Mesnes Park - and cyclists could choose whether to do a hilly 50-mile route or a flatter course covering the same distance.

Among the participants was a team of rugby league legends, including former Wigan Warriors player Andy Johnson, who set up Joining Jack with his wife Alex after their son Jack was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Some riders wore the charity’s special jerseys and medals were presented to everyone who finished the challenge.

A virtual option was also available for cyclists who could not attend on the day or preferred to split the 50 miles into several bike rides.

The team at Joining Jack will now turn their attention to preparing for their first running events since the pandemic began.

The ninth annual Wigan 10k will be held on Sunday, September 5, starting in Wigan town centre.

It will be accompanied by the popular family mile so people of all ages can get involved.

A 5k run has been added to the weekend, starting at 7pm on Saturday, September 4. It is the first time it has been held with the 10k and usually forms part of Run Wigan Festival, traditionally held in March.

Registration for the events closes on Saturday, July 31, so people are being encouraged to sign up as soon as possible to ensure they do not miss out.

Go to www.wigan10.co.uk to register for any of the three runs.