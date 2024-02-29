Wigan Body Shop one of 75 stores set to close
The high street skincare and cosmetics chain tumbled into administration earlier this month.
Administrators from FRP Advisory said the latest closures – including the Grand Arcade outlet – will take place over the next four to six weeks as part of a heavy restructuring aimed at preserving the brand.
Around 489 jobs will be lost.
Last week, the retailer shut seven shops in its first phase of restructuring after confirming plans to close nearly half of its then-198 UK outlets.
The latest announcement will leave the retail firm with 116 stores across the UK.
Tony Wright, joint administrator, said: "In taking swift action to right-size The Body Shop UK store portfolio, we have stabilised the business and are providing the best opportunity for this iconic brand to have a long-term, sustainable future.
"The UK business continues to trade in administration, and we remain fully focused on exploring all options to take the business forward."
The retailer was founded in 1976 by Anita Roddick and her husband Gordon as one of the first companies to promote so-called ethical consumerism, focusing on ethically produced cosmetics and skincare products.It comes only weeks after new owners, European private equity firm Aurelius, took control of the business.Aurelius, which specialises in buying and turning around troubled firms, secured a £207 million deal in November to buy The Body Shop from Brazilian cosmetics giant Natura & Co.It only took control of operations officially on January 1.