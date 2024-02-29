News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Wigan Body Shop one of 75 stores set to close

Wigan’s Body Shop store is one of 75 to close within the next six weeks, it has been announced.
By Henry Saker-Clark
Published 29th Feb 2024, 13:30 GMT
Updated 29th Feb 2024, 13:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The high street skincare and cosmetics chain tumbled into administration earlier this month.

Administrators from FRP Advisory said the latest closures – including the Grand Arcade outlet – will take place over the next four to six weeks as part of a heavy restructuring aimed at preserving the brand.

Around 489 jobs will be lost.

Body Shop Grand ArcadeBody Shop Grand Arcade
Body Shop Grand Arcade
Most Popular
Read More
Faces and places: pictures from Bolton Road, Ashton and Stubshaw Cross, from ove...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Last week, the retailer shut seven shops in its first phase of restructuring after confirming plans to close nearly half of its then-198 UK outlets.

The latest announcement will leave the retail firm with 116 stores across the UK.

Tony Wright, joint administrator, said: "In taking swift action to right-size The Body Shop UK store portfolio, we have stabilised the business and are providing the best opportunity for this iconic brand to have a long-term, sustainable future.

"The UK business continues to trade in administration, and we remain fully focused on exploring all options to take the business forward."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The retailer was founded in 1976 by Anita Roddick and her husband Gordon as one of the first companies to promote so-called ethical consumerism, focusing on ethically produced cosmetics and skincare products.It comes only weeks after new owners, European private equity firm Aurelius, took control of the business.Aurelius, which specialises in buying and turning around troubled firms, secured a £207 million deal in November to buy The Body Shop from Brazilian cosmetics giant Natura & Co.It only took control of operations officially on January 1.

Related topics:WiganGrand Arcade