Wigan-born soap star Carley Stenson has revealed she has welcomed her second child with husband Danny Mac.

The former Dancing On Ice contestant, best known for playing Steph Cunningham in Hollyoaks between 2000 and 2011, posted a photo on Instagram showing the couple walking with a baby in a hospital.

She wrote: “Beauie Mac. Been in our LOVE bubble since 18/04/24. We adore you.”

Both famous faces and fans commented on the post to pass on their well wishes to the growing family.

The couple are already parents to daughter Skye, who was born in June 2021.

Carley, who hails from Billinge and attended Winstanley College, has appeared in a string of West End shows since leaving Hollyoaks, including playing Elle Woods in Legally Blonde The Musical and Fantine in Les Miserables.

She also played the role of Harriet Shelton in the BBC soap opera Doctors.