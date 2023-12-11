A Blue Plaque has been unveiled to honour the life of a Wigan-born composer who spent his early years singing at Wigan Parish Church and later years composing music for Royals.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sir Ernest Bullock began his musical career as a chorister at All Saints under director of music, Sir Edward Bairstow who himself went on to be an acclaimed composer.

Continuing his musical education with Bairstow, Sir Ernest rose to become a prominent figure in the musical world.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dignitaries at the parish church unveiling of the Ernest Bullock plaque

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He became assistant organist at Manchester Cathedral, then Director of Music at Exeter Cathedral before moving to Westminster Abbey as Director of Music.

Whilst at the Abbey, Sir Ernest was responsible for the music two Royal Coronations – for King George VI in 1937 and Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet member for communities, said: “Sir Ernest Bullock’s journey began right here in Wigan borough, and his contribution to the musical world was immense.

“Sir Ernest's anthems are still sung in churches and cathedrals across the world to this day and we’re incredibly proud we could recognise the contribution he’s made through our Blue Plaque scheme. He’s an incredibly worthy recipient.”

Wigan-born composer, Westminster Cathedral organist and Royal College of Music director Ernest Bullock

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following his employment at the Abbey, Bullock became the Gardiner Professor of Music at the University of Glasgow and Principal of the Scottish Academy of Music which became the Royal Scottish Academy of Music during his time in charge.

In 1952 he was appointed Director of the Royal College of Music, having been knighted in the King’s honours the year before.

Coun Ready added: “We’re proud that over the last five years we’ve been able to recognise two notable people each year through our Blue Plaque scheme as part of our borough’s cultural manifesto, The Fire Within.”

A blue plaque is a permanent sign installed in a public place to commemorate a link between that location and a famous person, event, or former building on the site, serving as a historical marker to increase interest in local heritage and culture.

The recipients of the 2024 Blue Plaque scheme will be announced in the new year.