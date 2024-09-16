Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan borough band The Lottery Winners are looking for unusual talents to feature in their next music video.

The four-piece have partnered with an ADHD charity to film a video for their next single based around the disorder in Leigh next Sunday (September 22).

Frontman Thom Rylance posted an appeal on social media to find people in the area that would be willing to take part.

Lottery Winners

He said: “Me and the band (The Lottery Winners) are shooting a music video next Sunday in Leigh in conjunction with an ADHD charity.

"It’s a song about having ADHD so I wanted to represent all of the crazy things that go on inside my brain in the video.

"I’m looking for anybody who might want to be in the video that has an unusual talent or thing they could do for a few seconds.

“Jugglers, circus performers, karate people, boxers, marching bands, unicyclists, baton twirlers, morris dancers, scuba diving, basically anything that looks cool.”

It’s been a special summer for the Leigh band after being personally selected as the main support act for Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds for their show at Wigan’s Robin Park in July.

Thom described it as a “dream come true.”

He said: “Oasis are a very important band for anyone, but more so for us as people from a working class town in the North West. We grew up with Oasis. It's heroic.

“We're in this amazing position now where it's happening more and more frequently that we're meeting and even working with our heroes. We don't take that for granted, it's a really big deal for us.