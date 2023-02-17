Led by Complete Kindness CIC in Tyldesley, who organised a day of activity including meditation sessions, rock painting, a creative writing session, and lots more to recognise kindness.

Dionne Doherty, founder of Complete Kindness, said “I set up ‘Complete Kindness’ here in Tyldesley to help support the local community with their wellbeing, emotional and mental health needs.

Organisations across the borough have been celebrating random acts of kindness day

“For Random Acts of Kindness Day, I am delighted to have teamed up with Wigan Council, to put on lots of different events here with lots of people all here to celebrate and remind us that we can be kind every day but a Random Act of Kindness Day means we can do something extra special.

“Anyone is welcome to come to us, pop in for a chat, see what we have to offer, and know they are going to be welcomed with complete kindness.”

There is also lots happening out and about across the borough.

Sacred Heart School in Atherton has been painting positive affirmations on pebbles and been out hiding them in the local area for people to find, to brighten up their day.

Cabinet members and council staff have been dropping off thank you gifts and cards to residents and organisations who have been nominated by their communities for being kind.

Streetscene teams have also been doing little garden and household jobs to deserving local residents, while the council’s bin crews have been giving postcards and colouring packs out during their rounds.

Alexander’s at Haigh Hall and Café Iris at Howe Bridge Leisure Centre today launched their pay-it-forward schemes, where anyone can buy a coffee or snack for someone else who might be in need.

Coun David Molyneux, Leader of Wigan Council said “It has been a real joy to get involved with Random Act of Kindness Day, especially as Be Kind is one of our key values here at Wigan Council.