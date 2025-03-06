Wigan borough cubs' 'cardboard city sleepover' raises more than £1,000 for charities

Cubs who slept in cardboard boxes while learning about homelessness raised more than £1,000 for two charities.

Youngsters from 5th Tyldesley cubs spent the night at Lilford District HQ in Tyldesley to find out what people experience when they are homeless.

As well as making cardboard shelters, they ran a soup kitchen and enjoyed a talk by volunteers from Homeless Aid UK.

The cubs were sponsored for taking part in the “cardboard city sleepover” and raised £1,066, to be divided equally between Homeless Aid UK and The Brick.

