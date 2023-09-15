Watch more videos on Shots!

All puppies are cute, but a select few are truly life changing.

For people with a visual impairment, the canine graduates of Channel 5’s latest TV series, Guide Dog Puppy School can help them live the fullest, brightest and most ambitious lives possible.

In this joyful and moving series, viewers find out what it takes to turn a playful pup into a fully-fledged hero hound.

Those who tune in to Guide Dog Puppy School, will meet dogs at every stage of their journey – from newborns to trainees and veterans – as well as the humans that play such an important part in their lives.

Three of those humans are the McNamara family from Greater Manchester who are fostering Quasia, a black Labrador who is training at the Guide Dogs North West Regional Centre in Atherton.

Victoria and Cal, along with Esme live five minutes from the centre.

Both Victoria and Cal are teachers, so fostering is a great way of having a pet whilst working busy jobs.

Their 11-year-old daughter adores having the dogs and reads to Quasia.

The family have been volunteers with Guide Dogs for four years and Quasia is their eighth dog.

Speaking about their experience of fostering for Guide Dogs, Victoria said: “We got into fostering because we wanted the experience of a family dog but working full time, we knew it would be completely unfair to leave a dog alone so much.

“We are local to the North West Regional Centre in Atherton, so fostering pricked my interest.

"My husband has an eye condition caused by diabetes and has been through numerous treatments.

"We felt we knew the importance of feeling confident with your level of sight and the amazing work that Guide Dogs do.

“Our daughter was also petrified of dogs at the time so we also felt it would be a good way, due to their temperament and level of training, to provide positive experiences with dogs.

"All our dogs have been perfectly paired with our family dynamic.

"The day we got our very first dog was such a happy time, I remember cuddling our first dog within hours of him arriving!

“We love them intensely and want them to experience a lovely home environment on their journey to become life changer guide dogs.

"With the support of the dog care team and the dog trainers, we can do that. I literally describe it to anyone as the best bits of having a dog!”

Volunteer fosterers play a pivotal role as young dogs go through their training schedules.

After training during the day, they need somewhere to relax in the evening and at weekends.

Guide Dogs supply basic equipment and cover all veterinary and feeding expenses.

Much like a school run, fosterers drop their dog off for training at Atherton each morning, Monday to Friday from 7.30am until 9am, an ideal time on the way to work.

They collect their dog each evening from 4pm until 6pm and then have the whole weekend to relax, have walks, cuddles and playtime with their foster dog.

At the North West Regional Centre in Atherton, Dog Trainers teach the dogs how to walk in a straight line unless there’s an obstacle, not to turn corners unless told to do so, to stop at kerbs and wait for the command to cross or turn left or right.

They also learn to judge height and width so that their future owner does not bump their head or shoulder and to get used to traffic.

Once they have finished this stage, they start their advanced training with Guide Dogs Mobility Specialists.