Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leigh Film Society beat off stiff competition from 3,780 organisations to reach the public voting stage in this year’s National Lottery Awards, which celebrates the inspirational projects and people who do extraordinary things with the help of National Lottery funding.

There are 17 shortlisted finalists from across the UK, all of which will compete in a four-week public vote from September 11 to October 9 to be named The National Lottery Project of the Year. Winners will receive a £5,000 cash prize for their project.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leigh Film Society is run by a committed team of around 20 volunteers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Leigh Film Society is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to the delivery of quality film screenings for everyone. Founded in 2013, the society was set up by a small and loyal following with the aim of fighting against social isolation, creating opportunities for young people and supporting community cohesion through the power of film.

Ten years on, the team has grown to a committed cohort of around 20 volunteers who work to make socially inclusive cinema accessible to all. They provide valuable volunteering opportunities for local film enthusiasts and for young people who want to build a career in the competitive film industry. They also run clubs aimed at people who are socially isolated, those with dementia and with physical and mental disabilities.

The team at Leigh Film Society are committed to delivering a professional service for seasoned film fans and the entire community, screening quality films across a range of genres from foreign language, art house and classics. The society has also built its own cinema, Leigh Film Factory within Spinners Mill, a Grade II listed building constructed entirely by volunteers using recycled materials.

Elizabeth Costello, founder and development director at Leigh Film Society, said: "It's such an honour to be nominated for this award. We understand the value of bringing people together, using film to fight social isolation, create opportunities for young people, support community cohesion and giving people a much-needed form of escapism. It feels amazing that our work is being recognised and we hope the public will vote for us."

Leigh Spinners Mill

Jonathan Tuchner, from the National Lottery, added: “It’s no secret that times are tough, so it’s great to see so many people and projects dedicating so much time and energy into giving something back to their communities.”