Wigan borough firefighter will push himself to the limit in gruelling charity challenge

A Wigan borough firefighter is preparing for a brutal weekend of challenges that will put his strength and stamina to the test.
By Matt Pennington
Published 29th Jul 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

Rob Johnson, who is based at Leigh station, will be taking part in the British Firefighter Challenge in Manchester city centre on Saturday and Sunday.

Visitors can attend Cathedral Gardens to cheer on Rob and other Greater Manchester firefighters, alongside firefighters from across the UK and the world, as they take part in this annual competition.

Rob completed his apprenticeship recently and felt the challenge was a perfect opportunity to test himself.
Rob completed his apprenticeship recently and felt the challenge was a perfect opportunity to test himself.
It is organised by firefighters for firefighters and tests their speed, skill and strength.

The 39-year-old has recently completed his apprenticeship and believed it was the perfect opportunity to test himself.

Rob said: “I’m excited! Excited and nervous. I’m looking forward to it as it should be a good day. Overall it’s quite intense so for fitness it’s going to be quite difficult.”

The challenge involves running to the top of a three-storey tower, hauling a hose to the top, and running back down the tower, hitting every step on the way down.

Rob will take part in the Firefighter Challenge this weekend.
Rob will take part in the Firefighter Challenge this weekend.
Following that they need to hit a 72kg beam with a 4kg dead blow hammer.

Once that is completed, they need to drag a hose 50m, carry four 20kg jerry cans, roll up a 50m hose and run 50m to a 70kg (11 stone) dummy which they must drag 50m to the finish line.

The challenge is completed in full uniform and breathing apparatus kit, adding up to 15kg of weight to carry.

Dave Russel, chief fire officer at Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be hosting this year’s challenge here in Manchester. It promises to be a great day out for all the family where you can see our firefighters and colleagues from the UK, and further afield, demonstrate their skills and strength in a series of challenges.

“I’ve been training as part of a relay team and it’s a gruelling challenge, but I’m sure with a home crowd it will spur us on over the line.”

The event includes entertainment and fun for all the family, with children invited to have a go challenging firefighters on a mini course.

Kate Green, deputy mayor for police, crime, criminal justice and fire, said: “I’m really looking forward to this event. We’ve been building up to it for a while now with event planning and staff taking part in training. It’s a superb event that raises money for the Firefighters’ Charity and shows our local community the strength and endurance of our firefighters.”

The free event takes place at Cathedral Gardens, in Manchester city centre, from 9am to 6pm on both days.

