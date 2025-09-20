A talented young footballer from Wigan borough is preparing to showcase her skills on an international stage.

Suki Brindle, who plays for Atherton Colleries and AFC girls under nines, has been selected to represent the North West in Barcelona at the Barcelona Experience Nations Cup.

The seven-year-old impressed coaches during a series of rigorous trials to earn her place on the regional squad.

She was selected alongside teammates Ruby Stead, Bella Pope and Barla Brooks.

Suki Brindle

Her family says the achievement is the result of her hard work, passion, and determination for the sport.

Mum Rebecca Shaw said: “A message went into her girls football team and it mentioned there were trials happening in Wigan and that there was a chance if you get picked to represent the North West in Barcelona in November.

"We said we’d take for the experience we honestly didn’t think anything of it.

From left: Barla, Bella and Ruby who have also been chosen to represent the North West

"About 22 people turned up from u9s, u10s and u11s and 11 people got picked and she was one of them.

"It was quite a shock, we’re really proud of her and she’s really excited.

"She has worked so hard to earn her place on the team.”

The tournament will feature teams from the UK, Ireland and Spain takes places during the first weekend of November finishing with the finals at the 14,500 seater Nou Estadi Costa Daurada home to Gimnastic de Tarragona.

The games will also be streamed live on YouTube.

To help cover the costs of travel, accommodation, and competition fees, Suki’s family has launched a fundraising campaign

So far the online page has raised £420 towards the costs.

Rebecca added: “The cost of the trip is £379 per player and then £279 for any additional people.

"All we want to do is get Suki’s costs covered.

"With flights I think it’ll work out at around £800 just for her.

"We’ve set up a Gofundme and have also ran a raffle to try and raise the money.”

"Every little bit helps us give Suki this incredible opportunity to represent her region on an international stage.”

Those wishing to support Suki’s journey can donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/suki-brindle