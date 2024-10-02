Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan borough man was lost for words when he discovered he had won a £58,000 dream car in an online competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arpad Szilagyi, from Leigh, was named as the winner of a Mercedes EQA 250 AMG Line in BOTB’s weekly Dream Car Competition.

The 36-year-old was at home when he received a visit from BOTB presenter Christian Williams, who revealed he had won the new car, which was parked nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arpad Szilagyi has won a car

“I was just speechless when I saw Christian because I was in that much shock,” he said.

“I’ve been playing BOTB for a few years and am a relatively pragmatic person, but one day I was hopeful of winning, and I’m just so happy I have.”

The Mercedes EQA 250 AMG Line has a range of 261 miles and features 188bhp.

Arpad said: “I have played for this car a few times, as well as a few others, and just love Mercedes and German cars in general. This one is just so beautiful and spacious.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite his love of the car, Arpad said he was considering taking a cash prize instead.

“I’ve already got a relatively good car, so I might take the cash which I will invest smartly and possibly use some on home renovations,” he said.

Christian said: “I know Arpad has been playing BOTB for a while, and you could tell how shocked he was with the look on his face and the fact he was lost for words when he answered the door to me.

“It’s a fantastic car with a really nice design. Mercedes being Mercedes, the interior is also stunning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Choosing between the car and the cash is obviously a very difficult decision to make, but I’m sure he’ll be very happy with either once the news has sunk in and he’s made up his mind.”

Car competitions company BOTB hands over the keys to a dream car each week, as well as a lifestyle prize.

People buy tickets for the car they want to win and then play a competition to spot a ball. An independent panel of judges decides who wins.