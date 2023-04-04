Wigan borough MP cuts the ribbon on new play area during tour of £9.8m housing development

James Grundy and councillors were given a tour of the £9.8m development at North Leigh Park.

He also met residents and cut the ribbon to open a new play area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MP James Grundy cuts the ribbon to open a play area at North Leigh Park

He said: “I was delighted to have had the opportunity to a look around the new development at North Leigh Park. It was great to have the opportunity to speak to some of the new residents and to see how this great example of partnership working has successfully transformed this former brownfield site.”

Great Places Housing Group’s executive director of growth Helen Spencer said: “We’re pleased to have had the opportunity to show Mr Grundy and the councillors around North Leigh Park and to meet with residents who’ve recently moved into their new homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Development of high-quality affordable housing is a key priority for Great Places and Countryside shares our commitment to creating great homes across a wide variety of communities. North Leigh Park has transformed the former brownfield site into a new neighbourhood providing 87 much-needed affordable homes and is a real testament to the power of partnership working.”