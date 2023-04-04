Wigan borough MP cuts the ribbon on new play area during tour of £9.8m housing development
Leigh’s MP swapped the Houses of Parliament for a new housing development.
James Grundy and councillors were given a tour of the £9.8m development at North Leigh Park.
He also met residents and cut the ribbon to open a new play area.
He said: “I was delighted to have had the opportunity to a look around the new development at North Leigh Park. It was great to have the opportunity to speak to some of the new residents and to see how this great example of partnership working has successfully transformed this former brownfield site.”
Great Places Housing Group’s executive director of growth Helen Spencer said: “We’re pleased to have had the opportunity to show Mr Grundy and the councillors around North Leigh Park and to meet with residents who’ve recently moved into their new homes.
“Development of high-quality affordable housing is a key priority for Great Places and Countryside shares our commitment to creating great homes across a wide variety of communities. North Leigh Park has transformed the former brownfield site into a new neighbourhood providing 87 much-needed affordable homes and is a real testament to the power of partnership working.”
Countryside Properties’ managing director for Manchester and Cheshire East Joe Turner said: “It was fantastic to join our much-valued partner Great Places and local stakeholders to celebrate the completion of this 100 per cent affordable development in Leigh. It has been great to speak to several residents who are already enjoying the benefits of living in this sustainable community.”