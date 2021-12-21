Wigan borough musical arts project helps young people explore different cultures

Some of the musicians who worked on the project with local councillors Sam Brown and Dane Anderton

The Rock Up scheme, which is led by Manchester based arts organisation TiPP, visited Leigh to provide participants an opportunity to try a range of classic and less well-known instruments.

As part of this they are encouraged to work together to create short performances that allows them to show off their new skills to their family and friends.

Coun Jenny Bullen, cabinet member for children and families, said: “I hope this project has given this talented group the desire to continue to learn and take opportunities to build their confidence as they go through life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I think it’s wonderful that they have given up their free time to learn some new skills and support each other with the performances.”

Rock Up is funded by the organisation Youth Music, in partnership with the Philip Barker Centre for Creative Education, and supported by the council.

Taking part in the week-long initiative, were 12 young people from Leigh, who come from different cultural backgrounds.

Rachel Graham, project manager at TiPP, said: “It’s been fantastic to work with the young people in Leigh and see how they’ve developed throughout the week.

“We strongly believe that involvement in well-designed participatory arts can have really positive outcomes for young people.

“Having a go at something different, such as trying out a new instrument in a supportive environment, can help build confidence, as it gives the young people the chance to reframe their view of themselves and really believe that they can achieve something positive.

“Music can be a great way to bring different people together.”

Each of the young people will receive a Level 1 Bronze Arts Award for their achievements, while their final performances were held at Leigh Town Hall.

Natalie, 13, said: “We did things like learning how to sing with more confidence, which was good because I’d never sung with a microphone before, and I had a go at making rhythms.

“I think I have got more confident. It’s been good trying things out in a group and working together.”

Meanwhile, 11-year-old Ben had a go at playing Peruvian percussion instrument, the Cajon.

He said: “I’ve never done anything like this before and I’ve really enjoyed working on the music. The best part was being in the performance. I’ve learned that I can actually do more than I thought.”