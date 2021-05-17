The windfall for the Leigh residents comes after Windermere Road's postcode WN7 1UU, was announced as a winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Monday 17th May.

The winners chose to remain anonymous but their winnings will be transferred into their bank accounts.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his well-wishes to the winners, he said: “I am thrilled for our winners in Leigh today, what great news to start your week! I’m sure they’ll enjoy their winnings and I hope they go and treat themselves to something special to celebrate.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his well-wishes to the winners

Everyday throughout the May draws one postcode will be announced as a £30,000 prize winner. All the players in the postcode will win £30,000 for every ticket they hold.

People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners every day. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped raise over £700 million to date for thousands of good causes across Britain and internationally.

This draw was promoted on behalf of Postcode Planet Trust. Through regular grant funding, the trust supports charities and good causes working to protect and promote our environment and wildlife. Funded charities include WWF-UK, Marine Conservation Society and The Wildlife Trusts.