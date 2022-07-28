Alexandra Park in Wigan, Jubilee Park in Ashton and Pennington Hall Park in Leigh have all retained the international quality mark for parks and green spaces which they have held for 14 years.

Wigan’s Mesnes Park has also kept its Green Flag for the seventh year in a row.

The Bridgers Community Group volunteers have been recognised for a second year, and Colliers Corner in Atherton retains its Community Award.

Jubilee Park in Ashton has again been awarded the Green flag

Coun Paul Prescott, portfolio holder for environment at Wigan Council, said: “Parks and green spaces are well-loved and well-used spaces, for children and families to play, dog walking, exercise and people just wanting to spend some time in nature.

"I am delighted that we have received these awards that recognise the hard work and dedication of our teams and our volunteers.”

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by the Keep Britain Tidy charity under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces.

Pennington Flash has been awarded Green Flag status

It sets the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

Coun Chris Ready, portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “This is a superb achievement and everyone involved should be extremely proud of the work they have done.

“We know how much local parks and green spaces are loved and we are investing over £2m to ensure our parks continue to be fantastic spaces for visitors and local residents with refurbished pathways, new play equipment and more.”

Terry Daly, chairman of The Bridgers, said: ”Although the past two years have been very challenging, the Bridgers group volunteers have been amazing and we have been able to maintain all of our sites to the very high standard that is expected.