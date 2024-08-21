Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tennis facilities could be a “smash hit” with sports lovers following a £30,000 makeover.

The courts at Pennington Hall Park in Leigh have been brought back to life with extensive renovation works.

Court surfaces have been repaired, re-coloured, washed and treated, while new nets and net sockets have been installed along with a secure access gate linked to an online booking system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan's mayor Coun Debbie Parkinson officially reopens the Pennington Hall Park tennis courts alongside Coun Chris Ready, Leigh MP Jo Platt, local councillors and participants

As well as being available for hire, there will be free sessions led by Wigan Council’s Be Well park tennis coaches.

Coun Chris Ready, the council’s portfolio holder for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “We’re absolutely delighted with our new and improved facilities… they really are looking ace and I’m sure they’ll prove a smash hit with residents.

“Having access to top-class sports facilities is so important to people’s health and well-being and we’re proud to have built an asset here in Leigh that will serve the local community for many years to come.

“Tennis is a great game for adults and children of all ages – and given our borough’s history as a hotbed for sporting talent, you never know; we might just have the next Andy Murray or Emma Raducanu right here in our own backyard!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leigh and Atherton MP Jo Platt tries out the revamped tennis courts at Pennington Hall Park

The upgrade is part of the Lawn Tennis Association’s nationwide Parks Tennis Project, which is delivering the biggest ever investment in parks facilities.

Julie Porter, the LTA’s chief operating officer, said: “After months of hard work, we’re delighted to see park tennis courts at Pennington Hall Park officially back open to the public, and in better shape than ever.

“Public tennis courts are such vital facilities for getting active and we want as many people as possible, of all ages and abilities, to pick up a racket and enjoy playing tennis. Thanks to this investment the sport will be opened up to more players, for years to come.”

The tennis courts are available to book for £4 per hour or £3 per hour for under 16s or over 65s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan Council's Be Well sports team with Toni Flanders, from the Lawn Tennis Association

Adults can play for free each Thursday, from 1pm to 2pm, at Be Well’s social tennis sessions, while there will be free fortnightly Saturday morning sessions for adults and children aged eight and over.

Bookings can be made via the LTA’s ClubSpark platform while further details of free sessions can be found on the Be Well website.