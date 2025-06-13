Work to install a play area at a housing estate in Wigan borough has been paused after residents complained it had been built too close to their homes, impacting their privacy.

Developer Bellway agreed to install the play area land behind houses on Silk Mill Street in Tyldesley as part of its planning consent for a 99-home development on an adjacent site called Trilogy.

But residents on Silk Mill Street and a local councillor claimed the play equipment had been put too near to the rear of their properties.

Work on the play area behind Silk Mill Street has been paused

“From the top of the slide, you could see right into our houses and gardens,” said one resident who did not wish to be named.

Tyldesley and Mosley Common Coun James Fish said: “The play equipment appears to be on the wrong side of a footpath running alongside Honksford Brook, contrary to the plans that were approved.

“Rightly, in my view the residents of Silk Mill Sreet want to protect their privacy.”

Wigan council’s assistant director of planning David Proctor said: “We are liaising with the developer to ensure the privacy of properties neighbouring the improved play area is protected.

The plan for where the play area would go in relation to Silk Mill Street

“They will be carrying out further adjustments before the play area is opened, including lowering the overall height of the slide and reorienting it away from properties, alongside some minor changes to play equipment.”

A spokesperson for Bellway said: “As an existing footpath was already in place through the private open space, a decision was taken to keep the existing footpath in place rather than re-route it.

“However, the positioning of the play equipment is exactly as our planning permissions.

Concerns were raised by some residents, so installation was paused while these were addressed with the local authority.

“There is an issue with the height of the installed slide, which will be reduced in height. We have received verbal approval for the installation and have submitted a Deed of Variation for which we are awaiting approval. Until that is received, the play area will remain closed.”