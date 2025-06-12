Plastic packaging workers at a factory in Wigan are set to take six days of strike action.

Trade union Unite says more than 150 workers at Alpla UK in Golborne are being threatened with the sack if they do not accept shift changes that will increase their hours, including extra nights and weekend working.

They will walk out on June 16, 17, 27 and 28 and July 11 and 12 over the plans to rehire them on different contracts.

Alpla's Golborne site

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Alpla’s behaviour will soon be banned under UK law and it is cynically seeking to implement these disgraceful changes before the legislation comes into force.

“Unite stands with these workers 100 per cent as they fight against these attacks. Fire and rehire is the worst kind of worker exploitation and should be made illegal in all circumstances.”

Under Labour’s Employment Rights Bill, which has not yet passed into law, companies will not be able to fire and rehire workers unless they are in severe financial distress.

Unite says Alpla’s UK operations made an operating profit of £26.31m with a turnover of £306m in 2024, while globally Alpla had a turnover of €4.9 billion.

Staff in Golborne make plastic packaging for clients including Coca Cola, Muller, Unilever and Britvic.

Unite regional officer Richard O’Brien said: "Who wants to be associated with an employment practice that is soon to be made illegal? Coca Cola, Muller, Unilever and Britvic certainly don’t. This dispute will continue to escalate until fire and rehire is taken off the table.”

Wigan Today has attempted to contact Alpla but did not receive a response.