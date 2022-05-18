Wigan borough school staff support cancer-stricken colleagues through Macmillan Three Peak challenge

Teachers and staff members at Atherton High completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks on Saturday May 14 in honour of friends and colleagues affected by cancer.

The team was led by facilities manager, John Gerrard, who organised the challenge in memory of his friend who passed away from bowel cancer in November last year.

Members of staff at Atherton High School

John said: "Macmillan were brilliant for him. They gave him so much advice and help with finances and transport. They made a very difficult time so much better for him.

"My son-in-law was diagnosed with bowel cancer three months ago, so this is also my way of showing support for him.

"Some members of our staff and the school community have been affected by cancer too, so it's close to all our hearts.

"We just wanted to do everyone proud."