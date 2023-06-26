News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Wigan borough schoolchildren celebrate their township with an impressive new mosaic

Pupils from nine different Wigan borough schools submitted designs for a colourful piece of artwork celebrating their township.
By Charles Graham
Published 26th Jun 2023, 08:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 08:38 BST

The mosaic is a salute to Tyldesley and features a number of its landmark buildings on the free-standing brick wall at the Astley Street interchange.

Read More
These are the Wigan schools worst affected by teacher absences last year as unio...

It has been further enhanced with multi-coloured rosettes along the top.

Neighbourhood officers after the Astley Street mosaic unveiling in TyldesleyNeighbourhood officers after the Astley Street mosaic unveiling in Tyldesley
Neighbourhood officers after the Astley Street mosaic unveiling in Tyldesley
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Neighbourhood policing officers took time out to attend the unveiling ceremony and afterwards a spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: “It’s a fantastic way of celebrating the town.”

The project was funded by community interest company For Tyldesley.

Related topics:Wigan