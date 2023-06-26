Wigan borough schoolchildren celebrate their township with an impressive new mosaic

The mosaic is a salute to Tyldesley and features a number of its landmark buildings on the free-standing brick wall at the Astley Street interchange.

It has been further enhanced with multi-coloured rosettes along the top.

Neighbourhood officers after the Astley Street mosaic unveiling in Tyldesley

Neighbourhood policing officers took time out to attend the unveiling ceremony and afterwards a spokesperson for GMP Leigh, Atherton and Hindley said: “It’s a fantastic way of celebrating the town.”